Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $159.86 on 11/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $156.56, while the highest price level was $161.50. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents ($0.60) per share, payable February 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2021.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.48 percent and weekly performance of 2.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 5611497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $185.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. On September 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LOW shares from 185 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.24 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.38, while it was recorded at 159.39 for the last single week of trading, and 133.67 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +30.05. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 28.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 151.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,204.36. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,050.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $13,338 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 20.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91,225 million, or 76.90% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,783,544, which is approximately -0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,745,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.91 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.39 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 814 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 33,958,113 shares. Additionally, 928 investors decreased positions by around 36,228,092 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 500,466,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,653,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,346,421 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,788,712 shares during the same period.