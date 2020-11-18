Vontier Corporation [VNT] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $38

Vontier Corporation [NYSE: VNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.42%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Vontier to Present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Industrials Conference.

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Morelli and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Naemura, will be presenting at the Wolfe Research Virtual Industrials Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.vontier.com.

ABOUT VONTIER.

The one-year Vontier Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.85. The average equity rating for VNT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.15 billion, with 168.40 million shares outstanding and 167.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, VNT stock reached a trading volume of 4329225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vontier Corporation [VNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNT shares is $38.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Vontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vontier Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

VNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vontier Corporation [VNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for Vontier Corporation [VNT], while it was recorded at 29.17 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Vontier Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vontier Corporation [VNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.31 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Vontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.75.

Return on Total Capital for VNT is now 28.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.38. Additionally, VNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] managed to generate an average of $51,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Vontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

VNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vontier Corporation go to 3.71%.

Vontier Corporation [VNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,834 million, or 0.10% of VNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,232,256, which is approximately -20.642% of the company’s market cap and around 20.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,699,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.49 million in VNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $323.16 million in VNT stock with ownership of nearly 6.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Vontier Corporation [NYSE:VNT] by around 16,215,790 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 8,992,631 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 99,911,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,120,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNT stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,803,837 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 709,124 shares during the same period.