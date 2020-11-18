Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] Is Currently 5.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Urban Tea Inc. [NASDAQ: MYT] gained 5.42% or 0.09 points to close at $1.75 with a heavy trading volume of 4831840 shares. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Urban Tea Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Two Companies.

Acquisition will add 302 more franchisees to the network.

Urban Tea Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Urban Tea”) (NASDAQ: MYT), a premier retailer of specialty teas and baked goods based in Hunan, China, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hunan Ming Yun Tang Brand Management Co., Ltd. (“Ming Yun Tang”) has entered into an acquisition agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire 51% equity interests of two Chinese entities : Chuangyeying Brand Management Co., Ltd. (“CYY”) and Store Master Food Trading Co., Ltd. (“Store Master”).

It opened the trading session at $1.78, the shares rose to $2.0215 and dropped to $1.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MYT points out that the company has recorded -62.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 876.09K shares, MYT reached to a volume of 4831840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Tea Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for MYT stock

Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, MYT shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7361, while it was recorded at 1.7040 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0660 for the last 200 days.

Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.74 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Urban Tea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.34.

Return on Total Capital for MYT is now -16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.19. Additionally, MYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] managed to generate an average of -$32,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Urban Tea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Tea Inc. [NASDAQ:MYT] by around 18,865 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,160 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYT stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,160 shares during the same period.