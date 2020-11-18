UBS slashes price target on Tata Motors Limited [TTM] – find out why.

Tata Motors Limited [NYSE: TTM] jumped around 0.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.90 at the close of the session, up 3.91%. The company report on June 16, 2020 that Tata Motors Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on June 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/64459.

Tata Motors Limited stock is now -15.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTM Stock saw the intraday high of $11.02 and lowest of $10.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.03, which means current price is +178.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, TTM reached a trading volume of 2844691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tata Motors Limited [TTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTM shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTM stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Tata Motors Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Tata Motors Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tata Motors Limited is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53.

How has TTM stock performed recently?

Tata Motors Limited [TTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, TTM shares gained by 26.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.36 for Tata Motors Limited [TTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.40, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Tata Motors Limited [TTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tata Motors Limited [TTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.02 and a Gross Margin at +13.50. Tata Motors Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.54.

Return on Total Capital for TTM is now 1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tata Motors Limited [TTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.83. Additionally, TTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tata Motors Limited [TTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,116,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.

Earnings analysis for Tata Motors Limited [TTM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tata Motors Limited go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Tata Motors Limited [TTM]

Positions in Tata Motors Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Tata Motors Limited [NYSE:TTM] by around 4,526,825 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 7,042,891 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 19,858,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,428,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,687,784 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 527,591 shares during the same period.