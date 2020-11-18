Thursday, November 19, 2020
Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Stock trading around $48.89 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.02%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Uber and AU10TIX Launch New Safety Measures for Cash-Paying Riders.

Identification Technology Strengthens Trust Between Riders and Driving Partners.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has partnered with AU10TIX, a global identity verification and authentication platform, to implement a program in cities in Mexico, Argentina and Chile that helps verify the identity of new riders who choose cash as their preferred method of payment. The program leverages AU10TIX’s proprietary technology to build trust between rider and driver.

Over the last 12 months, UBER stock rose by 82.77%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.6. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.04 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.70 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.03M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 16586978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $47.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 42.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.49 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.83, while it was recorded at 47.67 for the last single week of trading, and 33.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

UBER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 57.30%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,522 million, or 72.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 101,457,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.96 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.08 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 3.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

455 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 162,757,276 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 95,544,531 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 1,000,065,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,258,367,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,879,583 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 31,756,904 shares during the same period.

