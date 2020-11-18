Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] Revenue clocked in at $91.30 million, up 113.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] gained 4.88% or 0.81 points to close at $17.41 with a heavy trading volume of 1036514 shares. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Translate Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: John Schroer, chief financial officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $16.53, the shares rose to $17.51 and dropped to $16.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TBIO points out that the company has recorded -9.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -156.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, TBIO reached to a volume of 1036514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for Translate Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $18 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Translate Bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Translate Bio Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.54. With this latest performance, TBIO shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 16.48 for the last single week of trading, and 13.80 for the last 200 days.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1245.48. Translate Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1451.73.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -66.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,218,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Translate Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Translate Bio Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBIO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]

There are presently around $1,205 million, or 93.10% of TBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 18,044,239, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.06% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,416,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.72 million in TBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $92.15 million in TBIO stock with ownership of nearly 13.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Translate Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO] by around 12,444,807 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 9,434,469 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 47,332,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,211,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBIO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,768,536 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,272,958 shares during the same period.