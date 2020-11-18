Susquehanna lifts Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] jumped around 1.66 points on Monday, while shares priced at $158.31 at the close of the session, up 1.06%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that TI CEO Rich Templeton to speak at Credit Suisse investor conference.

December 2, 2020, 10:50 a.m. Eastern time.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton will speak at the virtual Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 2, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time. Templeton will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI’s business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is now 23.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXN Stock saw the intraday high of $159.385 and lowest of $156.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.63, which means current price is +70.06% above from all time high which was touched on 11/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 3220739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $158.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $140 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 77.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.21, while it was recorded at 155.33 for the last single week of trading, and 128.02 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.54 and a Gross Margin at +61.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.66.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 39.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.88. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $167,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $122,963 million, or 86.10% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,437,952, which is approximately -1.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,729,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.88 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.34 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -2.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 794 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 29,285,668 shares. Additionally, 724 investors decreased positions by around 26,178,379 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 721,261,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,725,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,236,950 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,421,812 shares during the same period.