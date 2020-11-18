Stephens lifts Range Resources Corporation [RRC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] jumped around 0.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.31 at the close of the session, up 3.39%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Range Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Range Resources Corporation stock is now 50.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RRC Stock saw the intraday high of $7.33 and lowest of $6.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.41, which means current price is +354.04% above from all time high which was touched on 10/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 4128966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $8.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has RRC stock performed recently?

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.46, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Range Resources Corporation posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 29.43%.

Insider trade positions for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $1,857 million, or 98.50% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,545,481, which is approximately 12.977% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,804,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.94 million in RRC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $125.78 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -8.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 32,582,053 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 27,578,682 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 193,896,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,057,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,733,105 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,153,141 shares during the same period.