STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] Revenue clocked in at $464.60 million, down -3.96% YTD: What’s Next?

STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE: STAG] price plunged by -3.04 percent to reach at -$0.95. The company report on November 17, 2020 that STAG Industrial Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: STAG) announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock on a forward basis in connection with the forward sale agreement described below, for gross proceeds of approximately $243.2 million. The forward purchaser (or its affiliate) and the Company have also granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering, if any, to fund acquisitions, to repay indebtedness outstanding under its unsecured credit facility (which was incurred to fund acquisitions and for working capital purposes), for working capital and other general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.

A sum of 4817547 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 792.83K shares. STAG Industrial Inc. shares reached a high of $31.15 and dropped to a low of $29.95 until finishing in the latest session at $30.32.

The one-year STAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.57. The average equity rating for STAG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAG shares is $35.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for STAG Industrial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for STAG Industrial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Top Pick rating on STAG stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STAG shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAG Industrial Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAG in the course of the last twelve months was 71.21.

STAG Stock Performance Analysis:

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38. With this latest performance, STAG shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.70, while it was recorded at 31.11 for the last single week of trading, and 29.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into STAG Industrial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.81 and a Gross Margin at +35.74. STAG Industrial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.85.

Return on Total Capital for STAG is now 1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.09. Additionally, STAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] managed to generate an average of $680,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

STAG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, STAG Industrial Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG Industrial Inc. go to 7.00%.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,161 million, or 95.60% of STAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,582,051, which is approximately -3.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,486,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.56 million in STAG stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $180.05 million in STAG stock with ownership of nearly -4.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STAG Industrial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE:STAG] by around 7,248,088 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 11,884,715 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 118,106,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,239,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,462,227 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,833,365 shares during the same period.