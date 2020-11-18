Thursday, November 19, 2020
type here...
Companies

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is 29.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Equity Analysis

General Dynamics (GD) Stock Gained This Week After Receiving $9.47 Billion Submarine Construction Contract

Admin - 0
General Dynamics Corporation (GD) though closed the Wednesday trading with a slight loss of 0.67% at $150.29 but has added roughly 8% over the...
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more
Stock Stories

Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Surged Following Impressive Revenue Driven By Boosted Digital Orders

Admin - 0
The Wendy’s Company (WEN) stocks get traction last week after posting quarterly report. The company came adding 6.52 more value to its stock price...
Read more
Equity Analysis

XPeng Inc. (XPEV): Tesla’s Rival Making Its Impact Felt, Soars 33% on Thursday

Admin - 0
The Chinese EV firm is trading at an all-time high. The market is leaning towards XPeng’s robust deliveries. The Chinese-based XPeng Inc. (XPEV) reported its...
Read more

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] price surged by 5.03 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces Monroe County – Utica Shale, Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition.

Montage Resources is well site operator managing 325+ Appalachian region producing horizontal wells on 195,000 + acres.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) announces a 100% natural gas royalty acquisition in the Utica Shale, Monroe County, OH, from an undisclosed seller. This acquisition is RPR’s third 2020 Appalachian Basin transaction.

A sum of 13900199 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.81M shares. Southwestern Energy Company shares reached a high of $3.16 and dropped to a low of $2.9301 until finishing in the latest session at $3.13.

The one-year SWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.94. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

SWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.60. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwestern Energy Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.78. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $965,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SWN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,179 million, or 94.10% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 94,489,086, which is approximately 8.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 87,573,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.11 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $219.87 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 140,078,777 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 41,333,574 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 514,905,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 696,317,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,297,449 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,133,180 shares during the same period.

Previous articlewhy The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.40
Next articleAthersys Inc. [ATHX] gain 33.33% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Companies

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $21

Edison Baldwin - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co. gained 0.77% or 0.14 points to close at $18.41 with a heavy trading volume of 3459249 shares. The company report...
Read more
Companies

Novan Inc. [NOVN] Revenue clocked in at $5.20 million, down -84.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Novan Inc. loss -2.02% on the last trading session, reaching $0.48 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4,...
Read more
Companies

Golden Bull Limited [BTBT] Stock trading around $5.97 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Golden Bull Limited gained 10.35% or 0.56 points to close at $5.97 with a heavy trading volume of 3618081 shares. The company report...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more

Popular Category