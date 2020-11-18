Thursday, November 19, 2020
Finance

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] is 17.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] gained 2.91% or 0.29 points to close at $10.25 with a heavy trading volume of 18215684 shares. The company report on November 17, 2020 that SmileDirectClub Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $9.65, the shares rose to $10.44 and dropped to $9.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SDC points out that the company has recorded 46.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -181.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, SDC reached to a volume of 18215684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $11.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $11, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for SDC stock

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, SDC shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SmileDirectClub Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -177.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC.

An analysis of insider ownership at SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

There are presently around $775 million, or 67.30% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 26,903,123, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,927,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.26 million in SDC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.88 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly 1.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 12,590,602 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 7,408,961 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 55,595,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,594,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,520,258 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,558,432 shares during the same period.

Previous articleHost Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Is Currently 3.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articlewhy Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.12

Popular Category