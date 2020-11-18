Scotiabank slashes price target on Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] – find out why.

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] closed the trading session at $16.67 on 11/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.14, while the highest price level was $16.69. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation – MidDay lottery winning numbers – Nov. 15, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.84 percent and weekly performance of 3.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, MFC reached to a volume of 3434736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.44.

MFC stock trade performance evaluation

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.46, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 14.08 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.06. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for MFC is now 11.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.57. Additionally, MFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] managed to generate an average of $160,057 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manulife Financial Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 8.82%.