Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] is -30.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Repro Med Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: KRMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.06%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that KORU Medical Systems Announces Stock Repurchase Program.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company may purchase up to $10 million of its outstanding common stock through December 31, 2021.

“We believe that this repurchase program demonstrates confidence in our long-term outlook, the underlying value of KORU Medical stock, and our commitment to maximizing value for our shareholders,” said Don Pettigrew, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong balance sheet enables us to support this repurchase plan, while continuing to invest in our operations and explore investments that generate long-term growth.”.

Over the last 12 months, KRMD stock rose by 9.88%. The average equity rating for KRMD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $189.38 million, with 43.92 million shares outstanding and 39.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 406.59K shares, KRMD stock reached a trading volume of 1013728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Repro Med Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Repro Med Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on KRMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repro Med Systems Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRMD in the course of the last twelve months was 236.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

KRMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.06. With this latest performance, KRMD shares dropped by -25.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Repro Med Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.28 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Repro Med Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Total Capital for KRMD is now 38.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.40. Additionally, KRMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] managed to generate an average of $7,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Repro Med Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

KRMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Repro Med Systems Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRMD.

Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $131 million, or 66.50% of KRMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRMD stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,832,419, which is approximately -2.83% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,257,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.09 million in KRMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.18 million in KRMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repro Med Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Repro Med Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:KRMD] by around 1,599,326 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,850,657 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 25,284,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,734,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRMD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,714 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 787,280 shares during the same period.