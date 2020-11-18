QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] Is Currently 2.83 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] gained 2.83% or 0.03 points to close at $1.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3585374 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that QEP Resources Receives Continued Listing Notice from NYSE.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (QEP or the Company) announced that on October 28, 2020, it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the average closing price of the Company’s common stock over the prior 30-consecutive trading day period was below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE.

QEP has notified the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements within the six-month cure period. During the cure period, QEP’s shares of common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other continued listing requirements.

It opened the trading session at $1.10, the shares rose to $1.14 and dropped to $1.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QEP points out that the company has recorded 41.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -319.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, QEP reached to a volume of 3585374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for QEP stock

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, QEP shares gained by 16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.24 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9744, while it was recorded at 1.0560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1974 for the last 200 days.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP.

An analysis of insider ownership at QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

There are presently around $165 million, or 65.40% of QEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,399,131, which is approximately -3.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,877,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.13 million in QEP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.59 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 17,645,730 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 29,428,749 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 103,910,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,984,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,258,353 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 7,084,738 shares during the same period.