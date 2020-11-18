PG&E Corporation [PCG] Revenue clocked in at $18.46 billion, up 7.82% YTD: What’s Next?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] traded at a high on 11/17/20, posting a 1.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.72. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Stormy Weather is Expected to Impact Northern and Central California This Week.

PG&E to Customers: Have a Plan for Adverse Weather Headed our Way.

With meteorologists forecasting stormy weather this week in Northern and Central California, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds its customers to take the necessary steps to be prepared and stay safe.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24492587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PG&E Corporation stands at 3.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.47%.

The market cap for PCG stock reached $22.65 billion, with 1.97 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.32M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 24492587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has PCG stock performed recently?

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.58. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.38 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.72 and a Gross Margin at +8.72. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.61.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.67. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 465.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$332,261 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corporation posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 3.67%.

Insider trade positions for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $16,467 million, or 58.00% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 139,591,625, which is approximately 22.308% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,237,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in PCG stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $995.44 million in PCG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 534,077,165 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 207,989,408 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 662,942,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,405,008,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,880,712 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 90,687,589 shares during the same period.