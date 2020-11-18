Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Revenue clocked in at $3.41 billion, up 20.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE: PANW] jumped around 19.8 points on Monday, while shares priced at $278.50 at the close of the session, up 7.65%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Fiscal first quarter revenue grows 23% year over year to $946.0 million.

– Fiscal first quarter billings grows 21% year over year to $1.1 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock is now 20.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PANW Stock saw the intraday high of $279.06 and lowest of $266.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 275.03, which means current price is +121.97% above from all time high which was touched on 11/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 3270747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $297.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $328, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PANW stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 255 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 8.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 31.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.46. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.13 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.49, while it was recorded at 256.94 for the last single week of trading, and 225.27 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 15.85%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $21,824 million, or 86.50% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,462,420, which is approximately -3.869% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,001,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in PANW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.09 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -21.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

400 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE:PANW] by around 6,854,392 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 7,711,346 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 63,795,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,361,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,022,426 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,518 shares during the same period.