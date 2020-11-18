Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] Stock trading around $0.41 per share: What’s Next?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] closed the trading session at $0.41 on 11/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3141, while the highest price level was $0.4089. The company report on November 17, 2020 that NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) announced that the Company plans to adjourn the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to be held at the Company’s office at 288 Christian Street, Hangar C 2nd Floor, Oxford CT 06478. The Company is adjourning the Annual Meeting only with respect to Proposals Number 3 and Number 4. The Company will announce such adjournment at the currently scheduled Annual Meeting.

The Company is adjourning the Annual Meeting to allow its retail stockholders additional time to vote and approve Proposals Number 3 and Number 4, which are described in the Proxy Statement. Proposal Number 3 authorizes the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) to effect, at its discretion, a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a specific ratio within a range from one-for-three to one-for-ten. Proposal Number 4 authorizes the Board to (i) effect a reverse stock split of all of the Company’s outstanding shares of Series C Non-Convertible Voting Preferred Stock by the same ratio that the Company’s Board selects for the reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock described in Proposal Number 3 and (ii) increase the stated value of the Series C Preferred Stock by the same amount as the ratio of the Series C Preferred reverse stock split.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.35 percent and weekly performance of 26.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, NXTD reached to a volume of 12046625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NXTD stock trade performance evaluation

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.51. With this latest performance, NXTD shares gained by 13.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3625, while it was recorded at 0.3370 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4077 for the last 200 days.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.04 and a Gross Margin at +70.06. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.82.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.78. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$78,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nxt-ID Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTD.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.00% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 663,497, which is approximately 1263.901% of the company’s market cap and around 15.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 270,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in NXTD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $63000.0 in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 803,013 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 62,253 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 583,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,448,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,301 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,317 shares during the same period.