Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Is Currently 6.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] jumped around 1.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.36 at the close of the session, up 6.10%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Nordstrom offers virtual Santa chats, holiday breakfasts and fun DIY activities for the whole family.

Holiday may look a little different this year, but Nordstrom has re-imagined the season offering festive experiences in-store and online, with Virtual Santa Chats, letters to Santa, Holiday breakfasts and fun DIY activities for the whole family – all designed to prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees. Details are listed below, or visit our Festive Experiences website to learn more and sign up.

Our Special Snowflake: Virtual Santa Chats (reservations available now; appointments begin 11/27 for the U.S. and Canada)When we told Santa he wouldn’t be able to take pictures with all the kids in person this year, he said, “But I need to speak to every single one of them! Have them call me.” His words exactly. This year, we’re excited to offer a personalized, private, virtual 15-minute video call with Santa himself! Tickets are $20 and 100% of the proceeds benefit Operation Warm (which provides new winter coats to kids in need in our communities), as well as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Canada.

Nordstrom Inc. stock is now -50.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JWN Stock saw the intraday high of $20.69 and lowest of $18.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.37, which means current price is +73.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.22M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 16828234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $17.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $18 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On May 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 18 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.96.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.83. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 67.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.74 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.81, while it was recorded at 17.75 for the last single week of trading, and 18.45 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +36.02. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 17.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.02. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 464.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $7,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -6.85%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $2,078 million, or 70.60% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,805,426, which is approximately 38.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,784,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.22 million in JWN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $107.12 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -10.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 19,403,094 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 19,809,035 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 62,841,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,053,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,554,470 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,828,849 shares during the same period.