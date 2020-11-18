Thursday, November 19, 2020
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] Stock trading around $2.70 per share: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MFH] closed the trading session at $2.70 on 11/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.52, while the highest price level was $2.80. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Mercurity Announces Plan for an Open DeFi Platform with Swap, Lending, Insurance, Stablecoin, and Synthetic Asset Protocols.

Mercurity Aims to Build an Open, Flexible, and Autonomous DeFi Trading, Liquidity, and Payments Services for Consumers Around the World.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. (the “Company” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH) announced it’s the first public company to announce plans to launch an open, decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that will be designed to solve retail traders’ global problems of low liquidity and capital utilization, poor governance, token growth incentive deficiencies, and slow transaction speeds. The Company’s mission is to build a global, unified, and diverse decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem by connecting the world’s best DEXs, centralized exchanges (CEXs), and DeFi communities across the globe.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.63 percent and weekly performance of 10.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 364.38K shares, MFH reached to a volume of 1166855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

MFH stock trade performance evaluation

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.04. With this latest performance, MFH shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.23 and a Gross Margin at +85.21. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] managed to generate an average of $25,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]: Insider Ownership positions

2 institutional holders increased their position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MFH] by around 41,861 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 32,944 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,853 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,501 shares during the same period.

