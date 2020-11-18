Mattel Inc. [MAT] Stock trading around $14.50 per share: What’s Next?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.79%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that American Girl® to Auction Off Three One-of-a-Kind Collector Dolls Made With Thousands of Swarovski® Crystals.

100% of Net Proceeds will Benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Mattel and American Girl Donate more than $1,000,000 in Toys to First Responders Children’s Foundation Toy Express.

Over the last 12 months, MAT stock rose by 23.61%. The one-year Mattel Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.23. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.97 billion, with 347.63 million shares outstanding and 347.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, MAT stock reached a trading volume of 5505894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $15.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $12 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On October 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAT shares from 12 to 12.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.64, while it was recorded at 14.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.36 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 2.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 649.09. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 634.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of -$8,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,970 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 48,170,877, which is approximately -1.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 47,348,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.55 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $439.5 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly -5.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 14,541,088 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 25,144,881 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 303,059,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,745,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,707,702 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,421,113 shares during the same period.