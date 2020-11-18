Market cap of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] reaches 121.46M – now what?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] jumped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.71 at the close of the session, up 0.90%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Washington Prime Group to Present at REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) announced that CEO and Director Lou Conforti and CFO Mark Yale will present during Nareit’s REITworld® 2020 virtual investor conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

To access the Company’s live audio webcast, registration is required through the REITworld Virtual Environment, using the registration link available here. Registration is complimentary. Registrants can access the REITworld agenda here. An audio replay will be available through the same link approximately two hours after the live presentation until the end of the REITworld virtual investor conference.

Washington Prime Group Inc. stock is now -80.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WPG Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7349 and lowest of $0.681 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.49, which means current price is +45.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, WPG reached a trading volume of 3643348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]?

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has WPG stock performed recently?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.94. With this latest performance, WPG shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6256, while it was recorded at 0.6801 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0015 for the last 200 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.24 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now -1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.17. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] managed to generate an average of $4,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPG.

Insider trade positions for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

There are presently around $73 million, or 63.30% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,926,667, which is approximately -2.402% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,906,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.23 million in WPG stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $6.77 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly 30.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 7,183,129 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 18,982,928 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 75,987,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,153,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 955,657 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,929,613 shares during the same period.