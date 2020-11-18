Market cap of Urban One Inc. [UONE] reaches 23.41M – now what?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE] price surged by 5.82 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Urban One, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70647.

A sum of 1828741 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.34M shares. Urban One Inc. shares reached a high of $5.37 and dropped to a low of $4.83 until finishing in the latest session at $5.27.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban One Inc. [UONE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43.

UONE Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban One Inc. [UONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, UONE shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 302.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Urban One Inc. [UONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 5.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban One Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONE is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Urban One Inc. [UONE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.63% of UONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONE stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 50,886, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.84% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 33,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in UONE stocks shares; and HUSSMAN STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC., currently with $0.13 million in UONE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONE] by around 148,355 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 111,459 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 104,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,055 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 109,632 shares during the same period.