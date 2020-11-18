Market cap of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] reaches 31.00M – now what?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] traded at a high on 11/17/20, posting a 5.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.80. The company report on November 9, 2020 that TOUGHBUILT™ ANNOUNCES RECORD THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINNACIAL RESULTS.

Revenues Increase 248% in third quarter 2020 vs. 2019.

Company reaches profitability in the third quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1776057 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stands at 5.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.78%.

The market cap for TBLT stock reached $31.00 million, with 38.42 million shares outstanding and 38.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 1776057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has TBLT stock performed recently?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7382, while it was recorded at 0.7796 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0529 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.53.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.57. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$179,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBLT.

Insider trade positions for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.10% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 794,176, which is approximately -0.588% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 144,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in TBLT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $75000.0 in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 287,265 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 309,153 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 665,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,261,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 152,814 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 282,611 shares during the same period.