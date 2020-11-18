Market cap of The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] reaches 24.40B – now what?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.20%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Transco Commences Registered Exchange Offer for its 3.250% Senior Notes Due 2030 and 3.950% Senior Notes Due 2050.

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC (“Transco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB), announced that it has commenced an offer to exchange any and all of its $700 million in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 3.250 percent Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Original 2030 Notes”) and $500 million in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 3.950 percent Senior Notes due 2050 (the “Original 2050 Notes” and, together with the Original 2030 Notes, the “Original Notes”) for an equal amount of the applicable series of its registered 3.250 percent Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Exchange Notes”) and 3.950 percent Senior Notes due 2050 (the “2050 Exchange Notes” and, together with the 2030 Exchange Notes, the “Exchange Notes”).

The terms of the Exchange Notes are identical in all material respects to those of the applicable series of the Original Notes, except that the Exchange Notes have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the transfer restrictions, restrictive legends, registration rights and additional interest provisions relating to the Original Notes do not apply to the Exchange Notes. The purpose of the Exchange Offer is to fulfill Transco’s obligations under the registration rights agreement entered into in connection with the issuance of the Original Notes. Transco will not receive any proceeds from the exchange offer.

Over the last 12 months, WMB stock dropped by -6.59%. The one-year The Williams Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.05. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.40 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.01M shares, WMB stock reached a trading volume of 12101733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $24.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on WMB stock. On April 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WMB shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.79, while it was recorded at 20.09 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Williams Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.75. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.55.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 6.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.35. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] managed to generate an average of $179,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

WMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Williams Companies Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 5.00%.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,228 million, or 87.70% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 114,739,246, which is approximately -5.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,877,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.38 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly -3.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 84,608,826 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 74,925,444 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 907,596,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,131,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,619,468 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 6,967,339 shares during the same period.