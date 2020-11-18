Market cap of Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] reaches 3.95B – now what?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] price surged by 3.29 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced Michael Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:00am ET in the form of a virtual fireside chat. The event will be webcast and available for replay on the Investor Section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

About Graphic Packaging Holding CompanyGraphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company’s customers include many of the world’s most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company’s web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

A sum of 3397048 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares reached a high of $15.19 and dropped to a low of $14.76 until finishing in the latest session at $15.05.

The one-year GPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.4. The average equity rating for GPK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $17.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.08, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Graphic Packaging Holding Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.26 and a Gross Margin at +17.78. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.36.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 10.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.30. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $11,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GPK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 21.30%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,895 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,873,674, which is approximately -5.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,460,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.73 million in GPK stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $192.26 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 1.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 19,675,717 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 33,983,251 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 205,147,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,806,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,746,738 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,196,665 shares during the same period.