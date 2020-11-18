Market cap of GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] reaches 261.31M – now what?

GasLog Ltd. [NYSE: GLOG] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.94 during the day while it closed the day at $2.89. The company report on November 10, 2020 that GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020.

GasLog Ltd. and its subsidiaries (“GasLog”, “Group” or “Company”) (NYSE: GLOG), an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights.

GasLog Ltd. stock has also gained 21.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLOG stock has declined by -11.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.89% and lost -70.48% year-on date.

The market cap for GLOG stock reached $261.31 million, with 90.42 million shares outstanding and 80.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 742.80K shares, GLOG reached a trading volume of 1837839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]:

DNB Markets have made an estimate for GasLog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for GasLog Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $6, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on GLOG stock. On June 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for GLOG shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GasLog Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

GLOG stock trade performance evaluation

GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.43. With this latest performance, GLOG shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.04 and a Gross Margin at +50.43. GasLog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.05.

Return on Total Capital for GLOG is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 487.02. Additionally, GLOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 448.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] managed to generate an average of -$617,552 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.GasLog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GasLog Ltd. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GasLog Ltd. go to 30.54%.

GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60 million, or 24.60% of GLOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLOG stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 6,654,782, which is approximately -0.096% of the company’s market cap and around 15.34% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,406,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.85 million in GLOG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.31 million in GLOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GasLog Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in GasLog Ltd. [NYSE:GLOG] by around 1,102,548 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,060,175 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 15,436,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,599,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLOG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,894 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,730,327 shares during the same period.