Market cap of Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] reaches 7.39B – now what?

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Toledo, located at 4647 Monroe Street in Toledo, Ohio welcomed its first patient. The freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital includes 40 private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, therapy courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas.

Encompass Health Corporation stock is now 11.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EHC Stock saw the intraday high of $77.30 and lowest of $73.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.30, which means current price is +60.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 565.59K shares, EHC reached a trading volume of 1193404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHC shares is $82.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Encompass Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Encompass Health Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Encompass Health Corporation is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for EHC in the course of the last twelve months was 46.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has EHC stock performed recently?

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, EHC shares gained by 17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.05 for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.93, while it was recorded at 72.47 for the last single week of trading, and 67.19 for the last 200 days.

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. Encompass Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for EHC is now 14.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.51. Additionally, EHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 241.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] managed to generate an average of $11,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Encompass Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Encompass Health Corporation posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Encompass Health Corporation go to 3.77%.

Insider trade positions for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]

There are presently around $7,159 million, or 95.20% of EHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EHC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,797,085, which is approximately 11.707% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,606,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $818.85 million in EHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $691.29 million in EHC stock with ownership of nearly -7.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Encompass Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Encompass Health Corporation [NYSE:EHC] by around 8,973,868 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 8,032,812 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 75,729,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,735,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EHC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,279,673 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,984,744 shares during the same period.