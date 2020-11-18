Market cap of BRF S.A. [BRFS] reaches 3.03B – now what?

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] price surged by 5.66 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on September 28, 2020 that BRF announces early tender date results of its cash tender offers for up to the Maximum Amount of its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024 and for 4.350% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by BRF GmbH and guaranteed by BRF S.A.

BRF S.A. (“BRF”) announces the early tender date results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash for up to the Maximum Amount (as defined below) of Capped Offers Total Consideration (as defined below) of the outstanding 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024 (“2024 Notes”) issued by BRF (the “2024 Notes Offer”) and the outstanding 4.350% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”) issued by BRF GmbH, a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) organized under the law of the Republic of Austria, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BRF, and guaranteed by BRF (the “2026 Notes Offer” and, together with the 2024 Notes Offer, the “Capped Offers”).

The Capped Offers are being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated September 14, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). This press release is qualified in its entirety by the Offer to Purchase.

A sum of 3986878 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.17M shares. BRF S.A. shares reached a high of $3.95 and dropped to a low of $3.705 until finishing in the latest session at $3.92.

The one-year BRFS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.01. The average equity rating for BRFS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $4.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

BRF S.A. [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 21.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRF S.A. Fundamentals:

BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BRFS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BRF S.A. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to 7.90%.

BRF S.A. [BRFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $269 million, or 11.00% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 22,606,397, which is approximately 12.126% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,562,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.49 million in BRFS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.79 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 3.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 5,970,798 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 21,220,935 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 41,460,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,652,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 338,805 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,242,898 shares during the same period.