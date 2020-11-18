Market Analysts see Visa Inc. [V] gaining to $250. Time to buy?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.22%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Visa Statement on Planned Acquisition of Plaid.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) issued the following statement regarding its planned acquisition of Plaid:.

“Visa strongly disagrees with the Department of Justice (DOJ), whose attempt to block Visa’s acquisition of Plaid is legally flawed and contradicted by the facts. This action reflects a lack of understanding of Plaid’s business and the highly competitive payments landscape in which Visa operates. The combination of Visa and Plaid will deliver substantial benefits for consumers seeking access to a broader range of financial-related services, and Visa intends to defend the transaction vigorously.

Over the last 12 months, V stock rose by 17.28%. The one-year Visa Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.16. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $443.63 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.11M shares, V stock reached a trading volume of 7264467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $222.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $223, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on V stock. On June 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for V shares from 190 to 202.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 5.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 46.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.26, while it was recorded at 210.97 for the last single week of trading, and 190.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

V Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 12.03%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $335,230 million, or 96.60% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,246,620, which is approximately -1.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 127,409,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.85 billion in V stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $16.0 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly 3.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,381 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 58,723,809 shares. Additionally, 1,157 investors decreased positions by around 60,396,863 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 1,471,834,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,590,955,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,073,988 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,924,097 shares during the same period.