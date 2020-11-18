Market Analysts see Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] falling to $1. Time to buy?

Superior Industries International Inc. [NYSE: SUP] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.94 during the day while it closed the day at $3.87. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Superior Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Solid execution in an improving industry production environment.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:.

Superior Industries International Inc. stock has also gained 41.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SUP stock has inclined by 117.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 219.83% and gained 4.88% year-on date.

The market cap for SUP stock reached $91.91 million, with 25.59 million shares outstanding and 23.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, SUP reached a trading volume of 1249094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Superior Industries International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Superior Industries International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on SUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Industries International Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SUP stock trade performance evaluation

Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.24. With this latest performance, SUP shares gained by 166.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 219.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.55 for Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.66, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.29 and a Gross Margin at +8.95. Superior Industries International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.07.

Return on Total Capital for SUP is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.97. Additionally, SUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] managed to generate an average of -$12,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Superior Industries International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Superior Industries International Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Superior Industries International Inc. go to 2.00%.

Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37 million, or 37.30% of SUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUP stocks are: D.C. CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,143,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 million in SUP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.09 million in SUP stock with ownership of nearly -0.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Superior Industries International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Superior Industries International Inc. [NYSE:SUP] by around 1,204,291 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,612,473 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,800,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,617,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 935,607 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 111,553 shares during the same period.