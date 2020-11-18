Thursday, November 19, 2020
type here...
Companies

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Is Currently -0.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more
Stock Stories

Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Surged Following Impressive Revenue Driven By Boosted Digital Orders

Admin - 0
The Wendy’s Company (WEN) stocks get traction last week after posting quarterly report. The company came adding 6.52 more value to its stock price...
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] plunged by -$1.5 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $150.63 during the day while it closed the day at $149.35. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Johnson & Johnson to Address Racial and Social Injustice Through Platform that Aims to Eliminate Health Inequities for People of Color.

Johnson & Johnson commits $100 million over the next five years to invest in and promote health equity solutions.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced $100 million in commitments and collaborations over the next five years to invest in and promote health equity solutions for Black people and other communities of color in the United States. Society has been significantly impacted by systemic racism, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic decline throughout this year, which have all spotlighted healthcare inequities.

Johnson & Johnson stock has also gained 0.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNJ stock has declined by -0.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.13% and gained 2.39% year-on date.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $388.97 billion, with 2.63 billion shares outstanding and 2.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 7294650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $166.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $150 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 48.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.90, while it was recorded at 149.24 for the last single week of trading, and 144.97 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.24 and a Gross Margin at +66.95. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.41.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 24.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.23. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $114,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.33%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $270,080 million, or 70.00% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 228,984,610, which is approximately -1.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 193,748,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.94 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.36 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,471 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 38,353,444 shares. Additionally, 1,297 investors decreased positions by around 50,613,345 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 1,719,399,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,808,366,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,088,460 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,849,586 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDropbox Inc. [DBX] gain 3.57% so far this year. What now?
Next articleBed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is 16.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $21

Edison Baldwin - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co. gained 0.77% or 0.14 points to close at $18.41 with a heavy trading volume of 3459249 shares. The company report...
Read more
Companies

Novan Inc. [NOVN] Revenue clocked in at $5.20 million, down -84.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Novan Inc. loss -2.02% on the last trading session, reaching $0.48 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4,...
Read more
Companies

Golden Bull Limited [BTBT] Stock trading around $5.97 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Golden Bull Limited gained 10.35% or 0.56 points to close at $5.97 with a heavy trading volume of 3618081 shares. The company report...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more

Popular Category