GAN Limited [GAN] gain 66.15% so far this year. What now?

GAN Limited [NASDAQ: GAN] traded at a low on 11/17/20, posting a -10.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.15. The company report on November 17, 2020 that CEO’s of FUBO, SE, GAN, FANS, Discuss New Growth Opportunities in E-Sports, Online Sports Wagering and Casinos.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN).

Accelerating digital transformation is driving new revenue growth opportunities in E-Sports, Online Casinos and Sports Wagering. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3961816 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GAN Limited stands at 7.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.57%.

The market cap for GAN stock reached $467.23 million, with 28.93 million shares outstanding and 21.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, GAN reached a trading volume of 3961816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GAN Limited [GAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAN shares is $28.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for GAN Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for GAN Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAN Limited is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.51.

How has GAN stock performed recently?

GAN Limited [GAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, GAN shares gained by 1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 507.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for GAN Limited [GAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.72, while it was recorded at 17.15 for the last single week of trading.

GAN Limited [GAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for GAN Limited [GAN]

There are presently around $155 million, or 49.93% of GAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAN stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 1,402,786, which is approximately 102.673% of the company’s market cap and around 45.04% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, holding 841,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.59 million in GAN stocks shares; and ROBOTTI ROBERT, currently with $10.17 million in GAN stock with ownership of nearly -28.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in GAN Limited [NASDAQ:GAN] by around 3,830,464 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,144,906 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,646,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,621,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,529 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 965,348 shares during the same period.