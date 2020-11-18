G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] moved up 4.47: Why It’s Important

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GTHX] traded at a high on 11/17/20, posting a 4.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.78. The company report on November 11, 2020 that G1 Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 18, 2020.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, announced that Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will present a company update at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare conference on November 18, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

To access the live and archived webcast of the presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page of the G1 website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1652306 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of G1 Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.54%.

The market cap for GTHX stock reached $520.19 million, with 38.01 million shares outstanding and 34.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 796.07K shares, GTHX reached a trading volume of 1652306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $82, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on GTHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G1 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31.

How has GTHX stock performed recently?

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, GTHX shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.01, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading, and 15.67 for the last 200 days.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GTHX is now -41.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.00. Additionally, GTHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] managed to generate an average of -$1,177,375 per employee.G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings analysis for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTHX.

Insider trade positions for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]

There are presently around $409 million, or 93.40% of GTHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTHX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,289,691, which is approximately -24.218% of the company’s market cap and around 10.59% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 2,986,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.16 million in GTHX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.25 million in GTHX stock with ownership of nearly -1.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GTHX] by around 4,600,513 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,740,914 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 21,338,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,679,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTHX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,349,023 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,723 shares during the same period.