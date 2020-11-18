For ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] traded at a high on 11/17/20, posting a 4.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.56. The company report on November 14, 2020 that ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2233492 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stands at 7.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.81%.

The market cap for CNET stock reached $33.73 million, with 21.72 million shares outstanding and 15.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 494.94K shares, CNET reached a trading volume of 2233492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNET in the course of the last twelve months was 112.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CNET stock performed recently?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, CNET shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4234, while it was recorded at 1.4960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1281 for the last 200 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.17. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.17.

Return on Total Capital for CNET is now -16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.11. Additionally, CNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.27.ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 42,680, which is approximately 79.743% of the company’s market cap and around 27.02% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 30,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $39000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 87,631 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 30,321 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,418 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,321 shares during the same period.