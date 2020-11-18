For SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG], Analyst sees a rise to $48. What next?

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] closed the trading session at $60.26 on 11/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.36, while the highest price level was $61.14. The company report on November 16, 2020 that SL Green Closes $1.25 Billion Construction Loan for One Madison Avenue.

Construction commences on the premier 1.4 million-square-foot office tower that will anchor Midtown South.

SL Green donates $250,000 to Madison Square Park Conservancy for essential park upgrades.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.41 percent and weekly performance of 5.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, SLG reached to a volume of 2354394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on SLG stock. On April 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLG shares from 95 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

SLG stock trade performance evaluation

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, SLG shares gained by 32.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.35, while it was recorded at 55.91 for the last single week of trading, and 53.00 for the last 200 days.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SL Green Realty Corp. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,434 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,124,325, which is approximately -6.668% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,999,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $542.33 million in SLG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $373.74 million in SLG stock with ownership of nearly -6.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG] by around 7,534,638 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 8,969,837 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 57,069,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,573,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,304 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,068,305 shares during the same period.