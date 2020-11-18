For Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] gained 11.59% on the last trading session, reaching $29.18 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Kohl’s Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Third quarter sales and earnings exceed company expectations, with significant improvement from the second quarter.

Strengthened financial position during the quarter by fully repaying revolver and ending with $1.9 billion in cash.

Kohl’s Corporation represents 157.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.30 billion with the latest information. KSS stock price has been found in the range of $25.38 to $29.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.68M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 24545766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $21.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $20 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while Gordon Haskett kept a Underperform rating on KSS stock. On July 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 17.50 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.59. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 50.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.41 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.79, while it was recorded at 25.16 for the last single week of trading, and 22.88 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -13.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $3,923 million, or 84.60% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,156,615, which is approximately 27.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,006,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.71 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $188.89 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 27,029,834 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 23,016,354 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 84,395,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,442,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,501,924 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 6,800,578 shares during the same period.