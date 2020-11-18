For Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CCRN] surged by $0.82 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.75 during the day while it closed the day at $8.52. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Cross Country Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION:.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stock has also gained 4.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCRN stock has inclined by 34.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.64% and lost -26.68% year-on date.

The market cap for CCRN stock reached $320.10 million, with 36.18 million shares outstanding and 35.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 212.68K shares, CCRN reached a trading volume of 1122660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCRN shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CCRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCRN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

CCRN stock trade performance evaluation

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, CCRN shares gained by 19.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.96 for the last 200 days.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.73 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.02.

Return on Total Capital for CCRN is now 2.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.37. Additionally, CCRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] managed to generate an average of -$33,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.03.Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. go to 33.00%.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $290 million, or 93.10% of CCRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,280,821, which is approximately -3.886% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,542,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.66 million in CCRN stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, currently with $21.63 million in CCRN stock with ownership of nearly -12.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CCRN] by around 1,912,003 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 2,231,081 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 29,885,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,028,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCRN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 736,889 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 358,572 shares during the same period.