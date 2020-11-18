For Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS], Analyst sees a rise to $3.75. What next?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX: USAS] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.88 at the close of the session, up 4.35%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Operations Update.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, reports consolidated financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2020 along with an operations update.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis, Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements for the corresponding period, which have been posted on the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and on its EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, and which are also available on the Company’s website at www.americas-gold.com. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock is now -9.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USAS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.95 and lowest of $2.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.90, which means current price is +188.00% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 929.22K shares, USAS reached a trading volume of 2782701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06.

How has USAS stock performed recently?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, USAS shares gained by 4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.30 and a Gross Margin at -24.68. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.90.

Return on Total Capital for USAS is now -19.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.30. Additionally, USAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] managed to generate an average of -$68,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Insider trade positions for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]

There are presently around $81 million, or 22.13% of USAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 6,643,465, which is approximately 24.575% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; MERK INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 3,696,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.65 million in USAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.29 million in USAS stock with ownership of nearly 31.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX:USAS] by around 10,031,452 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,689,645 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,553,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,274,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,639,155 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 857,461 shares during the same period.