Fisker Inc. [FSR] Is Currently -3.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] closed the trading session at $16.43 on 11/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.67, while the highest price level was $17.18. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Barclays Global Automotive Virtual Conference.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotionally desirable, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced that Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will participate in the Barclays Global Automotive Virtual Conference.

Mr. Fisker’s “Fireside Chat” will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 12:10 p.m. ET to 12:45 p.m. ET and will be webcasted. To register for and access the event, please click here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.59 percent and weekly performance of 18.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.35M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 13888897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $8.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FSR stock trade performance evaluation

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.37. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 27.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.49 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.70, while it was recorded at 16.00 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fisker Inc. [FSR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fisker Inc. posted -0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fisker Inc. go to 10.00%.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $233 million, or 55.90% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,976,000, which is approximately -39.903% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP, holding 2,213,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.37 million in FSR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $25.05 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 8,859,221 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 36,931,839 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 31,628,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,162,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,399,778 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 27,876,340 shares during the same period.