EQT Corporation [EQT] Revenue clocked in at $2.82 billion, up 32.39% YTD: What’s Next?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] closed the trading session at $14.43 on 11/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.22, while the highest price level was $14.67. The company report on November 16, 2020 that EQT Announces Upsizing And Early Results Of Its Tender Offer.

For up to $200 Million Combined Aggregate Principal Amount of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021 and 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the “Company” or “EQT”) announced that it has amended the terms of its previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to an amended Maximum Tender Amount (as defined below) of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) and 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes” and, together with the 2021 Notes, the “Notes”). The Company also announced the early results of the Tender Offer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.39 percent and weekly performance of 2.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, EQT reached to a volume of 3877419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $19.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 12.59 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +8.20. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.15.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.89. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,888,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,531 million, or 94.50% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29,653,786, which is approximately 1.48% of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,225,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.14 million in EQT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $310.3 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -4.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 21,002,745 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 32,409,755 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 191,299,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,712,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,934,915 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 12,295,414 shares during the same period.