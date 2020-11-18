Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell -22.90% so far this year. What now?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] gained 6.01% on the last trading session, reaching $4.41 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Biological E. Limited Starts Phase I/II Clinical Trial of its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.

Biological E. Limited (BE), a Hyderabad-based vaccines and pharmaceutical company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a US-based vaccine focused biopharmaceutical company, and Baylor College of Medicine, a health sciences university in Houston, TX, announced that BE has initiated a Phase I/II clinical trial of its COVID-19 subunit vaccine candidate in India following approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).

The vaccine candidate includes an antigen in-licensed from BCM Ventures, Baylor College of Medicine’s integrated commercialization team, along with Dynavax’s advanced adjuvant CpG 1018.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation represents 109.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $469.00 million with the latest information. DVAX stock price has been found in the range of $4.11 to $4.475.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, DVAX reached a trading volume of 3619099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

Trading performance analysis for DVAX stock

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, DVAX shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -433.29.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -60.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -427.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,647.59. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,610.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$660,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

There are presently around $388 million, or 81.10% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 11,603,107, which is approximately 129.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 10,946,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.27 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $48.05 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 18,451,845 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,277,745 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 58,325,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,055,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,772,862 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,148,455 shares during the same period.