Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain 3.57% so far this year. What now?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] closed the trading session at $18.55 on 11/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.34, while the highest price level was $18.70. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Dropbox goes all in on remote work: unveils new features and tools for distributed teams.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) unveiled the next iteration of its collaborative workspace—Dropbox Spaces—in addition to several new features that help teams get organized, collaborate, and keep work moving securely from anywhere. The news comes on the heels of the company’s recent Virtual First announcement, and demonstrates a holistic approach to leading the remote work revolution as more businesses embrace this long-term shift.

The sudden move to distributed work has introduced a unique set of challenges for teams. In a recent Economist Intelligence Unit study, remote workers reported increased working hours and volume of work, risk of miscommunication, and difficulty working with multiple collaborators. Dropbox aims to address these challenges and more with Dropbox Spaces 2.0, several new workflow features, and new enterprise security features and certifications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.57 percent and weekly performance of 0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 8293626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $27.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $22 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on DBX stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DBX shares from 23 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.39, while it was recorded at 18.78 for the last single week of trading, and 20.20 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.79 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.17.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.53. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of -$18,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dropbox Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,808 million, or 80.50% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,743,568, which is approximately 21.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 20,199,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.71 million in DBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $301.03 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 11.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 49,938,357 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 30,552,823 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 178,715,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,207,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,685,453 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,656,982 shares during the same period.