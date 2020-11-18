CSX Corporation [CSX] moved up 2.65: Why It’s Important

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] closed the trading session at $93.00 on 11/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.28, while the highest price level was $93.08. The company report on November 10, 2020 that CSX Chief Executive Officer to Address Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) President and Chief Executive Officer James M. Foote will address the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference virtually on Tuesday, November 17 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.52 percent and weekly performance of 5.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 3589277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $89.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $80 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

CSX stock trade performance evaluation

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 16.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.78 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.51, while it was recorded at 90.95 for the last single week of trading, and 71.55 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 4.82%.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,249 million, or 76.30% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 68,006,717, which is approximately 3.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,941,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.82 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 4.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

521 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 31,294,926 shares. Additionally, 481 investors decreased positions by around 30,224,146 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 511,054,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,573,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,996,113 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 831,086 shares during the same period.