Credit Suisse slashes price target on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] – find out why.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] price surged by 4.36 percent to reach at $1.41. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the UBS Aerospace Virtual Conference.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile will speak virtually at the UBS Aerospace Virtual Conference at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

A sum of 6912343 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $34.06 and dropped to a low of $31.25 until finishing in the latest session at $33.78.

The one-year SPR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -44.42. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $23.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $28, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.04. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 76.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.01 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.90, while it was recorded at 30.27 for the last single week of trading, and 26.77 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.05. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of $29,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

There are presently around $2,683 million, or 82.50% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,130,554, which is approximately -3.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,263,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.36 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $180.78 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -16.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 13,781,716 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 20,725,016 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 44,917,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,423,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,998,821 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 10,660,971 shares during the same period.