Credit Suisse lifts United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] gained 3.78% or 0.21 points to close at $5.76 with a heavy trading volume of 3722795 shares. The company report on November 16, 2020 that UMC Selected as a DJSI Global Component for 13th Consecutive Year.

UMC’s 2020 environmental performance scored highest among all worldwide semiconductor foundries.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, announced that Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) has selected UMC as a global component for the 13th consecutive year. UMC’s performance surged this year, especially in the environmental category where three of the five scored items received full marks, ranking first in the global semiconductor foundry industry. Within the 23 Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) scoring items, UMC earned the highest scores in the semiconductor industry for nine, including “Environmental Policy and Management System,” “Product Stewardship,” “Product Quality and Recall Management,” “Environmental and Social Reporting,” “Human Rights,” and “Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy.” These nine highest scores included seven perfect marks. DJSI-World 2020 evaluated the largest 2,500 global enterprises, with only 7 semiconductor companies selected worldwide.

It opened the trading session at $5.70, the shares rose to $5.83 and dropped to $5.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UMC points out that the company has recorded 137.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -174.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, UMC reached to a volume of 3722795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $5.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.33 and a Gross Margin at +12.22. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now -0.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.87. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] managed to generate an average of $495,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Microelectronics Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 6,880,055 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 24,666,439 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 69,210,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,757,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,249 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 7,953,787 shares during the same period.