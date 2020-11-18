Craig Hallum lifts Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trinity Biotech plc [NASDAQ: TRIB] traded at a low on 11/17/20, posting a -5.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.90. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Trinity Biotech Plc to Host Earnings Call.

Trinity Biotech Plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70981.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1497667 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trinity Biotech plc stands at 11.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.00%.

The market cap for TRIB stock reached $65.77 million, with 20.90 million shares outstanding and 18.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 384.01K shares, TRIB reached a trading volume of 1497667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Trinity Biotech plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2015, representing the official price target for Trinity Biotech plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $20, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on TRIB stock. On July 22, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for TRIB shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinity Biotech plc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has TRIB stock performed recently?

Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, TRIB shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 1.86 for the last 200 days.

Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.96 and a Gross Margin at +39.53. Trinity Biotech plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.06.

Return on Total Capital for TRIB is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,167.83. Additionally, TRIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,116.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Trinity Biotech plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trinity Biotech plc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trinity Biotech plc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]

There are presently around $18 million, or 28.30% of TRIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIB stocks are: HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,716,600, which is approximately 3.031% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,676,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.86 million in TRIB stocks shares; and STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.96 million in TRIB stock with ownership of nearly -43.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trinity Biotech plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Trinity Biotech plc [NASDAQ:TRIB] by around 691,826 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,724,552 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,862,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,279,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,833 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 299,754 shares during the same period.