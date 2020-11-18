Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] moved down -11.30: Why It’s Important

Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX: LODE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Comstock Mining, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Comstock Mining, Inc. (NYSE:LODE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70737.

Over the last 12 months, LODE stock rose by 156.60%.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.50 million, with 28.25 million shares outstanding and 27.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, LODE stock reached a trading volume of 3903786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for Comstock Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2012, representing the official price target for Comstock Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Mining Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LODE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 167.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

LODE Stock Performance Analysis:

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LODE shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LODE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0913, while it was recorded at 1.0620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7739 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comstock Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2975.22 and a Gross Margin at -1134.13. Comstock Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2118.28.

Return on Total Capital for LODE is now -22.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.50. Additionally, LODE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] managed to generate an average of -$380,510 per employee.Comstock Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.20% of LODE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LODE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 816,575, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VAN DEN BERG MANAGEMENT I, INC, holding 329,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in LODE stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.13 million in LODE stock with ownership of nearly 37.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX:LODE] by around 1,057,474 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 74,732 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 683,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,815,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LODE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 914,284 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,256 shares during the same period.