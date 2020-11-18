Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] Stock trading around $8.37 per share: What’s Next?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] price surged by 7.45 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of, and Amendment to, Previously Announced Tender Offers.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) announced the early tender results of the previously announced tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), to purchase for cash the Issuer’s outstanding (i) 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), (ii) 8.125% Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Junior-Priority 2024 Notes”), (iii) Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Junior-Priority 2023 Notes”) and (iv) 6.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, Junior-Priority 2024 Notes and Junior-Priority 2023 Notes, the “Notes”) up to an aggregate principal amount that will not result in a maximum aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued and unpaid interest) that exceeds $400 million (the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”), subject to the order of priority and proration provisions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated October 30, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation (as defined below), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 13, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), approximately $86,089,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

The table below identifies the principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Deadline, and the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes accepted for purchase by the Issuer.

A sum of 2212072 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Community Health Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $8.5502 and dropped to a low of $7.70 until finishing in the latest session at $8.37.

The one-year CYH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -70.82. The average equity rating for CYH stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on CYH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CYH Stock Performance Analysis:

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.42. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 69.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.33 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.57, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Community Health Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +6.84. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.11.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.74. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 118.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of -$8,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CYH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Community Health Systems Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 187.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 10.30%.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $890 million, or 88.20% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD with ownership of 27,484,473, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,201,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.24 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $58.07 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly -4.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 6,342,328 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 11,402,960 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 88,570,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,316,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,418,498 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,294,249 shares during the same period.