Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Revenue clocked in at $752.20 million, up 4.58% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Inc's (FSR) Stock On Track To Rise

The eco-friendly electric vehicles manufacturer Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up 1.15% in mid of the trading session on Wednesday buoying at $14.08 at last...
Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] price surged by 3.68 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference.

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020. Mr. Krebs will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2833351/D8BAAA1949470133C28A7535FB7E8C9C.

A sum of 3556452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.37M shares. Coeur Mining Inc. shares reached a high of $8.59 and dropped to a low of $8.02 until finishing in the latest session at $8.45.

The one-year CDE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.8. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $9.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 52.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.31. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CDE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,325 million, or 71.50% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,765,294, which is approximately 7.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,949,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.47 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $179.07 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -0.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 22,609,639 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 19,406,195 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 114,797,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,813,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,809,917 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,295,952 shares during the same period.

