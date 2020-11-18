Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] Revenue clocked in at $13.05 billion, down -14.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Coca-Cola European Partners plc [NYSE: CCEP] gained 5.04% or 2.08 points to close at $43.37 with a heavy trading volume of 2752236 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Coca-Cola European Partners plc Announces Update re Coca-Cola Amatil acquisition.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)(LSE:CCEP) announces it has entered into binding agreements to acquire Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (CCL), including by way of a Board recommended scheme of arrangement

Scheme Implementation Deed (“SID”) with CCL.

It opened the trading session at $40.63, the shares rose to $43.39 and dropped to $40.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCEP points out that the company has recorded 18.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, CCEP reached to a volume of 2752236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCEP shares is $48.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Coca-Cola European Partners plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola European Partners plc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCEP in the course of the last twelve months was 26.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CCEP stock

Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, CCEP shares gained by 15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.60, while it was recorded at 40.92 for the last single week of trading, and 41.08 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.78 and a Gross Margin at +37.65. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCEP is now 13.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.30. Additionally, CCEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] managed to generate an average of $47,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola European Partners plc go to 1.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP]

There are presently around $5,573 million, or 32.00% of CCEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCEP stocks are: BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC with ownership of 13,135,010, which is approximately -2.247% of the company’s market cap and around 56.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,291,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.34 million in CCEP stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $394.95 million in CCEP stock with ownership of nearly 66.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coca-Cola European Partners plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc [NYSE:CCEP] by around 16,025,515 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 20,758,771 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 91,722,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,506,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCEP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,290,160 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,973,263 shares during the same period.